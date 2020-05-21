Seyi Shay Cries Out After Hacker Takes Over Instagram Account

Popular Nigeria singer, Seyi Shay has taken to her Twitter page to react to her risqué photos trending on the Internet.

The singer claims her Instagram account has been hacked and her management is working towards retrieving it.

In her words;

“I cannot tell why/who is doing this, but my IG account has been compromised & my privacy is being violated. Seems to be a deliberate attack as the photos circulating are not from a recent exchange.

Please ignore all DMs from my account and do not share any personal info.“

