Shehu Sani Condemns Senate Over Probe Of 5G Network In Nigeria

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has condemned the order by the Nigerian Senate to the federal government to stop the deployment of 5G network in Nigeria.

Recall that on Tuesday, Senate asked the Federal Government to suspend the planned deployment of the fifth-generation (5G) network in Nigeria pending the resolution of all issues thrown up by the new technology.

Reacting to the order, the former lawmaker from Kaduna described it as a needless one. He also expressed that linking 5G to any health concern lacks scientific basis.

