Singer, Tekno Announces His New Name On Instagram (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Augustine Miles Kelechi, also known as Tekno Miles has officially announced that he is adding a new name, Chunky to his list of names.

The singer broke the news about his newly acquired name in a video he shared via Instagram on Tuesday.

The father of one was presumed to be high on drugs as his eyes were bloodshot in the video which he said he will be deleting soon.

Tekno stated he still bears his former name Slim Daddy but Chunky is his new name.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_0IU5zJxtn/?igshid=1mg1bwiiwcwik