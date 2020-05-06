Police Arrest Jaywon, 179 Others For Violating Curfew In Lagos

Lagos state police has confirmed the arrest and prosecution of popular singer, Jaywon for violating COVID-19 curfew imposed on the state.

According to a statement by Bala Elkana, the state Police Public Relations Officer, he confirmed that the singer pleaded guilty after he was prosecuted before a mobile court.

He was then fined ten thousand naira and sentenced to 30 minutes of community service.

Read Also: Abba Kyari: You Can Criticize The Government But Never Make Fun Of The Dead – Jaywon

He was reportedly arrested around 11pm at Dolphin estate while driving to a destination.