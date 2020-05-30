SPOTLIGHT: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Omah Lay

In the wake of 2020, Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay was just a Port Harcourt boy with nothing but his talent and passion for music. By May, Omah Lay has made an impression in the Naija music scene with many hinting that he may be bagging the ‘Rookie of the Year win’ at the next Headies with his latest EP ‘Get Layd.’

One song that stamped Oma Lay’s name in the mouth of many is ‘You’ as it quickly placed the singer in many playlist in Nigeria and out of home.

Born Stanley Omah Didia, to a family with deep musical roots in Port Harcourt, Lay’s grandfather was a percussionist for the legendary Highlife singer Celestine Ukwu until his death in 1976. His Dad also took up drumming though he didn’t reach the heights of his father, he was a local hero and it seems like Omah is reaching for grandpa’s heights.

Omah Lay’s music is deeply Afro-Fusion – the melody of Wizkid meets the depth of Burna Boy and one interesting about the artist is that he writes and produces most of his records so it would be accurate to say he owns and is in control of his sound.

His first official single dropped on the 14th of February 2020 and has garnered almost 600,000 streams on all platforms, currently featured on Cool Fm Tastemakers’ chart and Soundcity Top 20 amongst others.

Omah Lay has been tipped by Native Mag on their March episode of ‘Fresh Meat’ as an artist to look out for in 2020.