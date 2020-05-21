Those Who Cry At Funerals Are Necessarily Not Crying For The Deceased – Omokri

Nigerian author, Reno Omokri, has again taken to social media to share his wealth of knowledge with his followers.

Speaking about funerals and the tirade of people who go there crying. Omokri stated that many who cry during funerals are not necessarily crying for the dead person, they are crying because they will no longer benefit from the deceased.

”At a funeral, the most bereaved persons often don’t cry. Those who cry are not necessarily crying for the deceased. Majority are crying because they will no longer benefit from the deceased. Don’t use tears as a yardstick to measure bereavement”

Thoughts anyone?