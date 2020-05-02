Tonto Dikeh Cries Out As Son Calls Her ‘Boring’ (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram page to cry out after her son, King Andre called her ‘boring’.

Also Read: ‘You Will Deliver Like The Hebrew Women’ –Toyin Abraham, Tonto Dikeh, Others Pray For Pregnant Mercy Johnson

The A-list script interpreter cum philanthropist who recently celebrated being a product of body enhancement surgery shared a video of the young lad calling her “boring”.

Crying that he was the one who made her breasts flattened for her to appear boring, she wrote:

“This is what they call “SEE FINISH”

“Now I AM BORING OOO, when he was busy sucking my breast and helping Mother Nature flattening my perfectly rounded boobs now a wall of slippers, he didn’t complain oooo.

“The painful thing is he has no clue I’m A BIG DEAL”