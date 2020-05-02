Tonto Dikeh Cries Out As Son Calls Her ‘Boring’ (Video)

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-

 

Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh
Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram page to cry out after her son, King Andre called her ‘boring’.

The A-list script interpreter cum philanthropist who recently celebrated being a product of body enhancement surgery shared a video of the young lad calling her “boring”.

Crying that he was the one who made her breasts flattened for her to appear boring, she wrote:

“This is what they call “SEE FINISH”

“Now I AM BORING OOO, when he was busy sucking my breast and helping Mother Nature flattening my perfectly rounded boobs now a wall of slippers, he didn’t complain oooo.

“The painful thing is he has no clue I’m A BIG DEAL”

