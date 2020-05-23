Two Chinese Who Offered N100m Bribe To EFCC Granted Bail

Two Chinese nationals who were arraigned for allegedly offering bribe to an official of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have been granted bail by the Sokoto state high court.

Abdullahi Lawal, head of EFCC zonal office in Sokoto state, had paraded the two foreigners, Meng Wei Kun and Xu Kuoi of China Zhounghao Nigeria Limited, a construction company, for offering N100m bribe to cover-up an investigation against their company.

In a statement on Friday, Dele Oyewale, EFCC spokesperson, said Muhammad Sifawa, the judge granted the two Chinese a bail in the sum of N5 million each — two sureties in like sum, one of whom must be resident in the state.

The surety must also deposit a certificate of occupancy of landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.

“He also ordered the defendants to submit their international passports with the chief registrar of the court and demanded that they take an undertaking that they would not travel out of the country throughout the duration of their trial,” the statement read.

“The Chinese company is currently being investigated by the EFCC over allegations of money laundering, misappropriation, diversion of public funds, among others,” he said.