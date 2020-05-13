UNIJOS Student Allegedly Killed By Soldiers For Violating Lockdown Order

Tragedy struck in Jos as a 300 level student named Rinji Peter Bala was allegedly killed by one of the soldiers attached to the task force monitoring lockdown in the state, TheCable reports.

Confirming Bala’s arrest by the task force, the state police spokesman, Ubah Ogaba said:

“He was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF). That’s all we know about the case. If you want to get further clarification, contact the STF spokesman. Meanwhile, on our own part, we are doing an underground investigation into the matter,” he said.

The secretary-general of Unijos, Liberty Wilson while confirming the death of Bala who until his death was a student of the university said:

“Yes, he’s our student. He is a student of the faculty of arts. He was shot by a military personnel for violating the lockdown order imposed by the state government. So far, that is the information available to us.

“There was nothing like arrest in this case. He was simply shot dead by a soldier this morning.”

“It is rather unfortunate, this is the second time we are experiencing this. This is the second time a military personnel would kill our student,” he said.

“And the truth is, we are conversant with the executive order of the state government guiding lockdown in the state. There is no clause in the law that if anyone violates lockdown, he should be killed.

“At the SUG level, we would try our best. We are calling on the government to bring the soldiers to book as soon as possible because we are tired of all this.

“The other time it happened, that was how the issue died down. But to be frank, this one is not going to die down like the other. We are calling on the government to do the needful as fast as they can.”

Bala, better known by friends as Bobo, was — until his death — a student of history and international studies at UNIJOS.