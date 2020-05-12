Veteran Actor, Olukayode Odumosu AKA Pa Kasumu Laid To Rest (Photos)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Late Olukayode Odumosu popularly known as Pa Kasumu who died on March 1, after a protracted illness has finally been laid to rest Monday, May 11.

Prior to his death, the late actor who was partially blind revealed his sickness is spiritual while seeking prompt spiritual assistance. He was quoted saying;

“For now, I don’t need any help. All I need is prayer. All I can say about my sickness is that it is spiritual. That’s why I said it requires prayer. I’m currently at a church camp for its annual congress. God should take care of me. I will stay at the camp till the congress ends.”

See Photos Here: