Why Date Someone You Don’t See A Future With? – Johnny Drille

Nigerian singer Johnny Drille has asked a very important question surrounding relationships.
According to the MAVIN act, he needs to understand what the point is in dating someone one doesn’t see a future with.
What’s the point in dating someone if you don’t see a future with them?
Call me old fashioned but I don’t think anyone deserves to have their time wasted, except it’s mutual sha
— Johnny Drille (@Johnnydrille) May 2