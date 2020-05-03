Why Date Someone You Don’t See A Future With? – Johnny Drille

Nigerian singer Johnny Drille has asked a very important question surrounding relationships.

According to the MAVIN act, he needs to understand what the point is in dating someone one doesn’t see a future with.

”What’s the point in dating someone if you don’t see a future with them? Call me old fashioned but I don’t think anyone deserves to have their time wasted, except its mutual sha”