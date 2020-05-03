Lockdown: If Kano Governor Wants To Gamble With Lives, He Should Keep It There: Toke Makinwa

Popular On-Air-Personality Toke Makinwa has reacted to the news that Kano state government has relaxed the total lockdown by calling on other governors to completely ban inter state travels adding that if Kano intends to gamble with lives, then they should keep it there.

Read Also: Lockdown: Stay At Home If You Don’t Have Any Business Out There: AY Comedian

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, she further stated that the government of Kano think the pandemic is a joke.

She said, “The government of Kano, it’s like they think it’s a joke, relaxing the lockdown is ridiculous as their numbers are on a high, every state should cancel interstate travel now more than ever, if your governor in Kano wants to gamble with your lives, pls keep it there.”