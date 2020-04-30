Why I Can Never Have Sex On A Plane: Toke Makinwa

Popular on-air personality, Toke Makinwa has revealed that she can never have sex on a plane.

According to the popular figure, it is bad enough that her life is already in the hands of the pilots and can not commit sins while being so close to God.

She made this known via her official Twitter handle on Thursday.

She wrote, “Ain’t having no sex on a plane, it’s bad enough that my life is in the pilot’s hands, I can’t sin that close to God, if anything happens, what will I say?? Nooooooo, let’s hit the ground first.”