2020 Tokyo Olympics Will Be Simplified – Officials

Tokyo 2020 Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Toshiro Muto, on Wednesday says the rearranged Olympics will “not be done with grand splendour”, but will be simplified.

The Games, originally scheduled to start in July, were postponed for a year in March by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Japanese government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, organizers have been looking at ways to reduce costs and streamline the Games.

Following a virtual presentation to the IOC Executive Board in Lausanne, Tokyo 2020 organizers stressed the need to simplify the Games without giving details about how it would be done.

“The Games will not be a grand splendor but will be a simplified Games, In order to simplify the Games, we need to review and understand international federations, National Olympic Committees (NOCs), broadcasters and partners. These stakeholders must act in unison to make sure of a simplified Games.”

Muto said more than 200 ideas to simplify and reduce costs for the rescheduled Games had been discussed, but he gave no timeframe as to when these changes might be implemented.