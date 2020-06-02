Americans Still Want Us To Be Slaves – Comedian Twyse (Photo)

Popular Nigerian comedian, Twyse, has reacted to the current trend of racism in the world today.

The comedian detailed what racism means and why blacks are being killed or molested for their skin color.

The Edo state native who was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States took to his social media page to state that it is best to remain in a system you understand instead of seeking greener pastures in a place where people hate you.

His post comes in the wake of protests in the U.S. and Nigeria about a black man George Floyd, who was killed by a white policeman kneeling on his neck.

See His Post Here: