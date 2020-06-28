APC Crisis: I Have No Regret, Says Oshiomhole

Former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress(APC), Adams Oshiomhole says he has no regret over the various decision he took while at the helms of affairs of the ruling Party.

Speaking via a press conference on Saturday, he further restated that he does not have what he thinks he would have done differently if given another chance.

Also, he said his greatest moment of happiness in office was when the party took over Kwara state and effectively displaced the Saraki political dynasty.

He said,

“At the end of the day, how do you judge the performance of a party? You judge it by its electoral outcome. I believe it is convenient for people to point at few areas where we had challenges, few states that we lost, but also there were states that we won. For example, it does not matter what anybody wants to say, I remain proud that we were able to recover Kwara State. That was extremely important to us for reasons I need not enumerate. I am happy that we recovered the Gombe state. Those are very strategic states. There are a couple of other things that I could speak to but today is not the right day to talk.

“As for regrets, no regrets at all. There is no regret at all. You cannot land a party as large as the APC bin a country as diverse as Nigeria and expect that everybody is going to be happy for you. In life, for every one thing that some people are clapping, there must be those who are not happy. Just look at a football match. When you score a goal, you will see some players almost crying and yet you see some other people jubilant as if that is the end of the world. That is the way life is. You cannot have it both ways. I assure you I do not regret anything”.

“At the end of the NEC meeting, as you all now know, the NWC was dissolved, and accordingly, I ceased to be the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC.

“Mr. President graciously invited me to run for the office of the chairmanship of the party in 2018, precisely about two years ago. The president told me then that if we did not reform the All Progressives Congress, we can as well forget about 2019. Those were his exact words.

“But I know that reforms can be challenging and it will entail taking difficult decisions. Mine has been a life of struggles. I accepted this and I believe I did my best. I am happy that at the end of the day, the 2019 elections have come and gone and thanks to Nigerian people, our president had more votes in 2019 than we had in 2015 and we have more members in the Senate and in the House of Representatives.”

“Unlike in 2015 when we were unable to manage our victory in the two chambers such that we ended up with an APC Senate President who later decamped and a PDP Deputy Senate President, this time, working hard with my colleagues in the NWC and in consultation with leaders of the party across the board, we were able to have the kind of unity which is expected of a governing party in the two chambers of the National Assembly.”

“I am happy that the leadership of the two chambers of the National Assembly is working harmoniously with Mr. President on the Executive side and we are able to have what you can truly call a functioning relationship.”

“I think everything considered, I believe that the APC NWC under my chairmanship has done its best and the results are there”.

“Of course, we have now been dissolved and I have accepted that dissolution in good faith. I am not going into the issue of the legality or illegality, the bottom line is the President who invited me to lead the party and who gave me all the support and who mobilized all the support across the country for my emergence as chairman also presided over the meeting where the NWC has now been dissolved.

“And because I have always assured the president of my loyalty -and you know it is easy for people to speak of loyalty when the going is good, but loyalty is brought to the test when the going gets real tough – as a demonstration of that loyalty to Mr. President, loyalty to our party and loyalty to the Nigerian nation, I have decided to accept the decision in good faith and to maintain my loyalty, my respect and my admiration for President Muhammadu Buhari”, he said.

“Life is a stage, there is always entry and exit and this afternoon, I just want to assure everybody, APC will have peace and by the grace of God, President Buhari will achieve his three key principal promises he made to Nigerians and I will give him all the support I can give him as a Nigerian, as a member of the APC and as a loyalist of President Muhammadu Buhari”