Babcock Student Breaks Silence After Being Accused Of Raping 24 Ladies

A Babcock student, Godknows Adolphus Owhor alias Yangy is currently trending on Twitter following allegations of rape levied against him by multiple women.

Yangy has also come out to clear his name through a phone call as some of his alleged victims, including his cousin, have testified against him and have opened up about their experiences.

It all began after Twitter user @caramelangiee shared screenshots of a DM she received from a lady.

Another lady also accused him of defiling her when she was just 14.

Read Also: Buhari Reacts To Rape, Murder Of Uwaila Omozuwa

Watch the video below: