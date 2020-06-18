Buhari Mourns As APC Chairman Dies In South Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the demise of Dr Taye Abe, chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, South Africa chapter.

The deceased passed on at the age of 65 years old.

Buhari, in a statement on Wednesday, by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on the death of the party chairman in the diaspora, described the late Dr Abe’s love for the nation as second to none.

Read Also: You Have Failed Us, Northern Elders Tell Buhari

Buhari, who expressed sincere sympathy with the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased APC Chairman, urged them to take heart, saying, “God will comfort you at this time of sorrow.”

He then called on party members in South Africa to keep up the vision and mission of Taiye Abe as he had been a wonderful ambassador and true representative of the nation and the party