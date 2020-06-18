Fashola Fumes As Execujet Links Him To Nairamarley’s Flight

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, says it is ridiculous for management of executive jet services to link him to the flight which took Nairamarley real name Afeez Fashola to Abuja recently when he has not even left Abuja since March 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandmeic.

The controversial singer, alongside ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Kim Oprah, and eight others boarded the company’s flight in violation of travel ban which resulted in the suspension of the firm’s licence by the Federal Government on Monday.

After the firm’s license was suspended, the Chairman/CEO of the company, Sam Iwuajoku, wrote an apology letter dated June 15 and addressed to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, saying he thought the flight was booked for the minister.

Speaking via a statement by his spokesman, Hakeem Bello, said it was ‘ridiculous’ to link him to the flight.

The statement read: “For purposes of clarity and in order to set the records straight, the Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola SAN, has not travelled out of Abuja since March 22, 2020, when he returned there after an inspection tour of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway construction work and a visit to Lagos, before the lockdown.

“The decision of the Hon. Minister not to travel was taken in strict compliance with the Federal Government’s ban on inter-state travels as part of efforts to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is therefore ridiculous for Dr Iwuajoku to attempt to link the Hon. Minister with any non-compliant flight.”