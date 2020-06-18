DJ Cuppy Shares Her Ultimate Goal In Life With Fans (Video)

Popular Nigerian artist, DJ Cuppy, has revealed the one thing she wants to be remembered for in life.

Cuppy made this revelation in an Instagram Lives session where she spoke to fans at random.

The artist, having been asked by a curious fan what her goal is in life, Cuppy shared with her fans as she pointed out that she wants to be known for doing legendry things.

READ ALSO – ‘I Have Never Blocked Anyone On Social Media’ – DJ Cuppy

Reposting on her Twitter, the artist thanked the man who asked her the question as she stressed that she is on a mission.

Watch The Video Here: