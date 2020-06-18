EFCC Arrests 16 Internet Fraudsters In Lagos, Ogun

EFCC Lagos Zonal Office has arrested suspected internet fraudsters in Ota, Ogun State, and Victoria Island, Lagos.

The function also released names of the suspects and their photos as they made the news known to the public.

Those apprehended in Ogun are Adeshina Michael, Ayeni Emiloju, Odenigbo Anthony, Afolabi Gbenga and Oyibogbola David Seun.

In Lagos, Onothebor Edmond, Suuru Blessing, Ifedapo Opeyemi, Samson Samuel, Oguntade Idowu, Emmanuel Akinyemi were nabbed.

Others include Seyi Kazee, Sulaiman Toheed, Oduwale Oluwasesan, Adewoye Oluwasesan and Alex Abiodun.

See Photos Of Suspects Here:

