Naira Marley Violates Marlian Rule; Prostrates To Greet Burna Boy’s Mum (Video)

Controversial singer, Afeez Fashola simply known and addressed as Naira Marley has broken one of the Marlian’s rules while meeting with the mum of fellow singer, Burma Boy real name, Damini Ogulu.

The singer while paying a visit to Burma Boy at his residence along with his crew members met and prostrated for the ‘ye’ crooner’s mum.

This is definitely against the code of conduct of the ‘Marlians’ – a gang she chairs.

Read Also: Allah Will Never Put You In Tight Situation, Naira Marley’s Tells Muslims

The gang is known for bragging about having no manners what so ever and clearly, he flouted their code of conduct while meeting Burns Boy’s mum.

Watch the video below: