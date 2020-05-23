Amid Diss From Burna Boy, Davido Makes First Comment

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke also known as Davido has made his first remark following series of diss from fellow singer, Damini Ogulu simply known and addressed as Burna Boy.

It all started after Davido shared a Photoshop image of himself and Wizkid with the caption “Two greatest of all time.”

Not satisfied, Burna Boy aimed a slight dig at the ‘Fia’ crooner by insinuating that he isn’t talented and has only been relevant because of his father’s wealth.

Well, ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ as he is fondly called has made his first remark since the outburst.

He wrote: “Love to my fellow 💪🏿 ON G.”