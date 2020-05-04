Allah Will Never Put You In Tight Situation, Naira Marley’s Tells Muslims

Popular Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola simply known and addressed as Naira Marley has taken to his official Twitter handle to encourage Muslims as the Ramadan fasting continues.

The singer in his message via his official Twitter handle on Monday stated that Allah knows that it is difficult.

Read Also: “I’m Fasting, Please Stop Sending Me Nude Pictures” – Naira Marley Begs Female Fans (Video)

He then concluded by stating that the Almighty would never put them in a situation they can not handle.

He said, “Allah knows you are tired. Allah knows it’s difficult. You must also know that Allah will never put you in a situation you couldn’t handle.”