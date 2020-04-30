Three Ways God Replies Our Prayers: Naira Marley

Controversial singer, Afeez Fashola simply known and addressed as Nairamarley has no doubt turned Islamic cleric since Muslims began their Ramadan fasting.
As a way of educating his fans on the importance of prayers, the controversial singer shared that God has three major ways of replying to prayers.
Speaking via his official Twitter handle in Thursday, he highlighted the ways as:
He said:
Allah always has 3 replies to our prayers:
1. YES
2. YES BUT NOT NOW
3. I HAVE A BETTER/BIGGER PLAN FOR YOU
— nairamarley (@officialnairam1) April 30, 2020