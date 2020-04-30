Three Ways God Replies Our Prayers: Naira Marley

Controversial singer, Afeez Fashola simply known and addressed as Nairamarley has no doubt turned Islamic cleric since Muslims began their Ramadan fasting.

As a way of educating his fans on the importance of prayers, the controversial singer shared that God has three major ways of replying to prayers.

Read Also: Ramadan: Fasting Is Only 1% Of Not Eating And Drinking – Naira Marley

Speaking via his official Twitter handle in Thursday, he highlighted the ways as:

1. Yes

2. Yes but not now

3. I have a better/bigger plan for you.

He said:

Allah always has 3 replies to our prayers:

1. YES

2. YES BUT NOT NOW

3. I HAVE A BETTER/BIGGER PLAN FOR YOU