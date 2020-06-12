Cubana Chief Priest Shares Lovely Video Of His Family

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest took to his Instagram page on Friday to flaunt his beautiful wife and children.

The celebrity barman also advised his fans and followers to work on their marriages as he spoke on the importance of family.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Cubana Chief Priest uploaded a video which captures the moment he could be seen bonding with his family while on a road trip.

The show promoter wrote;

“Make Dem No Deceive You There Is Nothing Sweeter Than Marriage. Try Your Best To Make It Work, Family Is Golden Is The Sweetest Thing I Have Ever Seen, As You Can See Mine Is Perfectly Working We Just Dey Cruise God Dey, Money Dey, Fame Dey, Loyalty, Love N Respect Dey The Only Thing Left Is My Baby Antho, If You Like Dey There Dey MuMu, Make People Wey Their Own No Work Dey Deceive You. @_deangels My Wife Biko Call Me? I Get Antho For You.”

See his post below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CBVM-R-AWSp/?igshid=1sqch8314x2pl