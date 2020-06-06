Davido Healing Well, His Leg Not Broken — Manager

Asa Asika, manager to singer Davido has assured fans that the singer’s leg is healing well and will soon be good.

This is as the singer was spotted with crutches in a now-viral photo last week.

Asa while refusing to go into the details of what happened to the singer shared that the singer only sprained his legs and didn’t suffer a broken leg as widely speculated.

He made this known during a recent interview with Saturday beat.

He said, “Davido is recuperating well. He’s resting his legs and he’ll be good. Nothing is broken. He just tripped; that’s all.