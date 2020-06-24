Fayemi’s Failed Mission To Villa With Giadom

A new report has indicated that the governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi failed in his bid to see President Muhammadu Buhari along with the former Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress(APC) Victor Giadom on Tuesday.

According to reports, the visit is aimed at winning Buhari for Gaidom who has been parading himself as the acting national chairman of the party.

However, the duo were prevented from seeing Buhari as they were turned back by the Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, who insisted Buhari had closed for work.

Read Also: Violate Lockdown Regulations, Forfeit Vehicles – Fayemi Warns Drivers

Fayemi, who is chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, is one of the anti-Oshiomhole’s forces in the ruling party.