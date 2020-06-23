Graphic Photos Of Couple Involved In Murder-Suicide Incident In Lagos Emerges Online

Graphic images of the Nigerian couple, who were found dead at their residence in the Ilasan area of Lagos state has emerged online.

The couple, identified as Olamide Alli, 25, and Chris Ndukwe, 39, were involved in the murder-suicide incident that happened at Road 5, House 16a, Victory Point Estate, Ilasan on Sunday.

The couple share two boys, a seven-year-old and a three-year-old.

According to reports, Chris brutally stabbed Olamide to death before he committed suicide by drinking a pesticide after they had an altercation over paternity of their children.

It was gathered that the man had locked his lover in his room where he duck taped her, cut her braids with plier and stabbed her multiple times with different knives.

DSP Bala Elkana, the state Police Public Relations Officer, has ordered a full-fledge investigation into the matter.

