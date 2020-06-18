Heavy Rain Destroys Ubi Franklin’s House In Lagos (Video)

TripleMG boss, Ubi Franklin took to his Instagram page to share a video showing how part of his house got destroyed by the heavy downpour in Lagos.

The music executive wrote;

“At About 5:30am I heard a knock on my door and when I came out it was my PA “sir the house is flooded” everywhere was flooded.

The Roof came off, POP soaked and it was raining directly into one of the guest rooms upstairs and luckily The person sleeping in the room was not hurt.

Stay Safe Guys

I Dey here dey swim for my house

Thank God we are all safe and no one was Hurt.”

Watch the video below: