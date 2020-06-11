I Don’t Believe I Will Get Justice, Says Obaseki After APC Screening

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has conceded that he would not get justice from the team set up to screen and vet aspirants by the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the battle to clinch the party’s gubernatorial ticket gets tougher.

Speaking after his screening on Wednesday, he explained that since the National Chairman of the Party, Adams Oshiomhole is an ‘interested party’ in the process, he is not sure of getting justice.

He said, “Like I said, as a party man I had to go through the screening process but I do not believe that I will get justice because Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is an interested party in the Edo process.”

“One of the questions asked was why did I issue a gazette that will prevent the party from performing direct elections in Edo. That did I not see it as an anti-party activity?”

Oshiomhole is believed to be backing Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a governorship aspirant, for the party’s ticket.

Ize-Iyamu had contested against Obaseki on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2016 but lost.

The APC primary election is scheduled for June 22.