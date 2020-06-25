‘I Don’t Regret Changing My Gender’ – Bobrisky (Photo)

Controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye alias Bobrisky has revealed that he doesn’t regret changing his gender from male to female.

The self-acclaimed male barbie made this known in a post he shared on his Instagram page.

Bobrisky noted that men suffer so much in life while women only sit down idle to enjoy the wealth of men and look good.

In his words;

“One thing I never regret is changing my gender. Girls we dey enjoy. Men na hustle go kill una”.

