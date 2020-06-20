‘I Want To Spend A Day With A Special Lady Fan’ – Rema

Next rated singer, Rema, has expressed his desire to spend a day with one of his special female fans.

The singer shared on twitter as he called on his fans to link up with him as he wants to spoil them.

Sharing on Twitter, Rema pointed out that this will be happening in Lagos next week.

Sharing on Twitter, Rema wrote: “I want to spend a day with a special fangirl in Lagos next week, Link up I wanna spoil you a bit. comment with a picture if you’re single…”

See His Post Here: