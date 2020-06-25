“I Will Forgive My Husband If He Cheats” – Businesswoman, Mizwanneka

Popular hair vendor, Nwanneka Nkumah alias Mizwanneka has revealed that she wouldn’t pull the plug on her marriage if her husband cheats on her.

The businesswoman is currently married to a white man, Willy and their union is blessed with three children.

Taking to Instagram, Mizwanneka had shared a post in which she stated her stance on forgiving a cheating partner.

However, one of her followers disagreed with her choice and asked what she teaches her children.

Reacting to the comment, the hair vendor tackled the lady and reiterated her opinion.

The hair entrepreneur also said that she can’t be friends with someone who will tell her not to forgive him and cheating is a minor issue in a relationship that couples can sit and talk about.

The mum of three went further to blast those criticizing her opinion, telling them to do what works for them and leave her alone.

Read Also: ‘I Don’t Regret Changing My Gender’ – Bobrisky (Photo)

See her post below: