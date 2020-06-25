Tinubu Thrown Under The Bus By Buhari, It’s Over – Fani Kayode

A former minister for aviation, Fani Kayode says president Muhammadu Buhari has thrown the national leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu under the bus and ended his political career by backing Victor Giadom as the acting chairman of the party.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, he opined that the former governor of Lagos state has been used and dumped.

He tweeted,

“First Oshiomole is kicked out by the Court of Appeal. Then his preferred replacement, Ajimobi, falls into a coma. Then his arch rival, Giadom, is recognised by Buhari as Nat. Chairman.

Read Also: Tinubu Isn’t My Man, Says El-rufai, Congratulates Aregbesola At 63

“Conclusion: it is over for Tinubu. He has been thrown under the bus & retired from politics!”, FFK said.

“They have stripped you naked, grabbed you by your balls & taken everything from you. They fooled you, used you, dumped you & humiliated you & now they are going to expose, break & utterly crush you”- @realFFK

PLS. READ…

AN OPEN LETTER TO JAGABAN https://t.co/s4vPovjCMK

First Oshiomole is kicked out by the Court of Appeal. Then his preferred replacement, Ajimobi, falls into a coma. Then his arch rival, Giadom, is recognised by Buhari as Nat. Chairman. Conclusion: it is over for Tinubu. He has been thrown under the bus & retired from politics! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) June 24, 2020

"They have stripped you naked, grabbed you by your balls & taken everything from you. They fooled you, used you, dumped you & humiliated you & now they are going to expose, break & utterly crush you"- @realFFK PLS. READ… AN OPEN LETTER TO JAGABAN https://t.co/s4vPovjCMK — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) June 25, 2020

Tinubu had fused his party Action Congress of Nigeria with Buhari CPC and the All Nigeria Peoples Party and a breakaway faction of the PDP to form the APC in 2014.

After two elections, with Buhari as the beneficiary, the APC may be heading into an internal crisis, with Adams Oshiomhole, a known Tinubu supporter kicked out of the party.