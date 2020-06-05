Kemi Adetiba Blasts Troll Who Said Busola Dakolo Used Her Rape Case Against Pastor Fatoyinbo To Chase Clout

Popular filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba blasted a troll, who accused photographer, Busola Dakolo of using her rape case against COZA Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo to chase clout.

This comes after Dakolo recently gave an update on the case.

Taking to Twitter, @Emekauwadinma wrote;

”Please let busola Dakolo go and sit down. She has gained almost all she wanted from the clot chasing. She has got her instagram account verified, become the face of rape victims gain lots of followers. Except one thing. The man of God is still standing! Thats a loss battle dear.”

Reacting to the tweet, Adetiba stated that she hopes the troll comes back to it in the future and realize that it was stupid.

In her words;

“Yes. She came out and put herself and her family under immense mockery and scrutiny for a verified Instagram account and to be the “face of rape victims”. Hopefully in the not too distant future, you’ll come back to this documented tweet of yours and realize how STUPID it reads.”



See the exchange below: