Lawmakers Reject Castration As Punishment For Rapists

The house of representatives has said it will not accept castration of persons convicted of rape.

The lawmakers during their plenary on Thursday, debated a motion on the increased sexual violence against women particularly the rape and murder of two girls in Oyo and Edo states recently.

James Falake from Lagos state had suggested castration as punishment for rapists as suggested by James Faleke from Lagos state.

Debating the motion brought forward by Rotimi Agunsoye from Lagos, the lawmakers condemned the increasing cases of rape in the country which they described as the most common form of violence against women.

They identified “weak institutions, poor enforcement, poverty and unacceptable social practices” as part of the reasons for sexual violence against women.

According to them, Nigerian women also suffer harassment and brutality in the hands of security agencies apart from rape.

But they voted against castration of rapists as an amendment to the motion, the lawmakers called for stiffer penalties against persons found guilty of rape.

The lawmakers advised the federal government to launch a more effective campaign against rape and other forms of sexual violence against women.

Recently, Vera Omozuwa, a student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), was raped while reading inside a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Benin city while Barakat Bello, 18-year-old was raped and murdered by her home.