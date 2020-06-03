JusticeForBarakat: 100L Female Undergraduate Gang-Raped, Murdered In Ibadan

Bello Barakat, an 18-year-old girl, has been brutally gang-raped, murdered by unknown men in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, according to latest reports.

According to the report, the father of the deceased found her corpse around their home, and upon examination, it was found that she had been and murdered.

This comes barely two weeks after Ms Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100 level Microbiology student of the University of Benin, was raped and murdered inside a hall in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Ikpoba Hill, Benin City on May 13.

The unfortunate incident leading to the death of Barakat was said to have occurred on Tuesday in Akinyele area of Ibadan, Oyo state.

The deceased was a year one student of Federal College of Animal Health and Production in Ibadan.

She has been reportedly been buried according to Islamic rites.

Meanwhile, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Southwest, zone D has demanded justice for the deceased who was assaulted and murdered.