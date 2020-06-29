Man Allegedly Kills Colleague With Magic Ring During Football Match

A young man named Shuaib Isola has met his death after he was reportedly hit with a magic ring by his friend, Lateef Ahmed during a football match in Iwo, Osun State on Saturday.

According to reports, the deceased, the suspect and others were playing football when an argument ensued between the duo.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, said the duo engaged in a fight at the football field when the suspect, who lived at Atanda Road in Iwo, hit the deceased with his fist and the deceased collapsed.

She added that the deceased was confirmed dead at the General Hospital, but the parents did not allow an autopsy to be carried out on the body before it was evacuated to the family house.

She, however, said the command would investigate the matter with a view to bringing the suspect to justice.