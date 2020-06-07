Man Calls Out Toke Makinwa For Blocking Him After He Begged Her To Support His 13-Year-Old Fashion Designer Daughter

Felix Adebayo, a die-hard fan of media personality, Toke Makinwa‘s has called her out for blocking him after he begged her to support his 13-year-old fashion designer daughter.

Taking to Instagram, Adebayo shared screenshots to back his claim as he wrote;

“On this Day “Monday 31st May 2020”! .

I will NEVER EVER in my life forget this date, and I’m saving this here to remind Toke Makinwa in the future. .

Before I continue… I have fought some many people in my life just because of Toke Makinwa. .

Most people till date call me Felix “Toke Makinwa” BF… (Jokingly tho). .

Why? Because of how I don’t joke with her, I left A movement because some things they say about her I’m not comfortable being there hearing people insulting or saying evil things about her. .

That being said, some people like my Bro Hammed Jolayemi, Etinosa IDEMUDIA and DJKNIGHT will always say something to me… NO BODY OWES YOU NOTHING! And that’s FACT💯. .

I only told Toke Makinwa on the above Date to please support my daughter’s skills. .

And all I could get was for her to Unfollowed and Blocked me on Twitter. .

I don’t have issues with that. And I’m not angry. But you know the good thing?? .

Toke Makinwa Blocked me on the 31st May 2020 because I questioned and begged her to please promote my 13years old daughter who’s trying so hard to pursue what she has passion for. .

And waking up on Tuesday 01|06|20 I got a call from a BBC News correspondent telling me that she’s coming for my daughter. .

Moral of my story is… BBC is Bigger and Better than TM! .

Lesson I’ve learnt is, Never Ever Beg anyone to help you. Keep doing what you are doing. .

This journalist told me he’s been trying to reach me for long but my phone has always been busy. And that he needs to call me very early before I’ll be busy, that he knows I’m a busy person that he has been seeing all my energy on my page. .

The following day again Etinosa IDEMUDIA for no reasons just sent me a message and said “Send Me your account details”. .

Well! Maybe I must have disturbed TM somewho, But at the same time if people know how someone somewhere cherish and love them. .

I don’t think they’ll act as God! Blocking me from your page is not blocking me or my daughter from becoming who God has destined her to be. .

I’ve saved this here, and I will remind you of this. Thank You TM🙏“



Read Also: “I Regret Being A Man” – Nigerian Crossdresser, James Brown (Video)

See his post below: