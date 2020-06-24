N43.5m Spent On Buying Obaseki’s Gov Forms

A new report has emerged that no fewer than N43.5 million was spent in buying governorship form for the embattled governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki.

The cost covers his forms while in the ruling All Progressive Congress as well as the Peoples Democratic Party.

The APC sold its expression of interest forms for N2.5 million while the nomination form was sold for N20 million, bringing the total cost to N22.5 million which is non-refundable.

The report indicated that APC form was bought for him by a group known as Obaseki Mandate Forum.

He was then disqualified during the screening without receiving a refund and he subsequently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party.

The PDP on its part sold its expression of interest forms for N1 million while the nomination form was sold for N20 million, a total of N21 million.

Obaseki bought the forms last Friday and was subsequently screened.