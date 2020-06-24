Court Delays Hearing On Suit Barring Obaseki From PDP Primary

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has delayed an accelerated hearing on a suit to stop Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor, from contesting the primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The court stood down the matter for three hours following appeal by the lawyer to the plaintiff, Ferdinand Orbih that they should be given a brief period to explore an out of court settlement.

The presiding judge, Justice E.O. Obile in his ruling on a motion exparte on Tuesday granted an order restraining Obaseki from participating in a primary election of the PDP following the determination of a suit filed by one of the aspirants, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama.

The court also ordered accelerated hearing on the matter and reconvened on Wednesday.

However, Ogbeida-Ihama’s lawyer informed the court that there were moves by the party to settle the matter out of court and urged the judge to stand down the proceedings for four hours.

But the judge asked the parties to take three hours to document their terms of settlement and inform the court, which he said would resume by 12.30pm.

More details to follow…