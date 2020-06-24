Nigerian Soldier Blasts Buratai Over Incessant Killings (Video)

In a viral video shared on the Internet, a Nigerian soldier identified as Lance Corporal Martins has taken a swipe at the Army Chief of Staff, Buratai.

In the video which was shared on social media, Lance was seen expressing his displeasure over the incessant violence and killings in Nigeria, especially in the north.

Lance stressed that he was highly disappointed in Buratai’s command and his methods of handling things.

Lance further stressed that Buratai should be called a coward, traitor and betrayer to the Nigerian army and entire Nigeria.

Watch Video Here: