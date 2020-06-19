Obaseki’s Defection To PDP Insignificant – APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the defection of Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki to Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) as insignificant.

Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, while speaking with newsmen shortly after Obaseki announced his defection said the embattled governor ceased to be a member of APC long ago because he already resigned his membership.

He said,

“It has not come to us as a surprise. We knew he had defected long ago because he resigned his membership of the party which we have accepted.

“So you can’t defect twice. So if he is defecting again, we don’t know whether what he has just done now is news any longer,” Issa-Onilu reacted.

Obaseki resigned from the APC after it’s screening committee disqualified him from the June 22 governorship primary.