SPOTLIGHT: Everything You Need To Know About Singer And Songwriter, WurlD

Sadiq Onifade, better known professionally as WurlD, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter born in Lagos, Nigeria. The singer, however, relocated to Atlanta, Georgia to pursue a secondary education where he also learned music and music recording.

For many who are wondering what style of music the artist does, WurlD has described his style of music as electro-fusion. In 2013, the singer released his debut EP – Evolution which didn’t get much of an attention to the Nigerian audience. However, in 2019, he released another body of work, ‘Love Is Contagious’ which placed him on the map of the Nigerian new-age singers and artiste.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-B2vRNhwNP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

WurlD has also described his style of singing as Afro-Soul as his songs often express some sort of cheerful and melancholy mixed with a form of message in the lyrics. As a teenager the singer completed his college education at Georgia State University, studying computer science. While in school, WurlD developed a serious interest in musical performance which he has expressed on many occasions.

More recently, the singer has left fans gushing for his recent body of work – AfroSoul, which has fan favourites like National Anthem (Growing Wings), Ghost Town and hit track, Wayo. While WurlD has proved that he is just more than a singer who has a thing for the colour, Blue, as he has gotten fans hooked on both the music scene as his alte sense of fashion.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBpqZ1CBH7Z/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In 2015 WurlD went certified Gold with his Sony Music release track “Follow You” with Polish DJ, Gromee and in 2017, he received a nomination for Best Diaspora Act at the Nigerian Entertainment Award alongside Rotimi and Wale. WurlD has also been nominated for three Headies Awards and bagging one for Best Vocal Performance (Male) for his 2019 song, Wishes and Butterflies at the 2019 Headies Awards.