Christians Shouldn’t Be Afraid Of COVID-19 Patients – Oyakhilome (Video)

By
Michael Isaac
-
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome
Nigerian Pastor, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Believer’s Love World Church has shared that Christians ought not to be afraid of COVID-19 patients.

The pastor made this known in reaction to the suspension of the earlier plans to resume worship in churches and mosques.

According to the pastor, one can’t claim to believe in Jesus and still be afraid of being in contact with coronavirus patients.

READ ALSO – Pastor Chris Slams Pastors Supporting Guidelines For Reopening Churches

The Lagos State government had earlier planned on opening worship centers but recanted the plans following the directives from the federal government and the NCDC.

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram

— Pastor Oyakhilome

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here