Christians Shouldn’t Be Afraid Of COVID-19 Patients – Oyakhilome (Video)

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Believer’s Love World Church has shared that Christians ought not to be afraid of COVID-19 patients.

The pastor made this known in reaction to the suspension of the earlier plans to resume worship in churches and mosques.

According to the pastor, one can’t claim to believe in Jesus and still be afraid of being in contact with coronavirus patients.

READ ALSO – Pastor Chris Slams Pastors Supporting Guidelines For Reopening Churches

The Lagos State government had earlier planned on opening worship centers but recanted the plans following the directives from the federal government and the NCDC.

Watch The Video Here: