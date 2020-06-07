Pastor Chris Slams Pastors Supporting Guidelines For Reopening Churches

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of the Christ Embassy church has taken a swipe at church leaders who approved the new guidelines for churches to open.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, lifted the ban on religious gatherings on Monday, June 1.

Part of the modalities and guidelines is for churches to ensure they check the temperature of members before they enter the church, observe social distancing, have only one hour service, suspend taking of Holy communion, suspension of weekly activities amongst others.

Oyakhilome while preaching on Saturday, June 6, slammed church leaders who appended their signatures to the document.

