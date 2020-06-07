JK Rowling Under Attack Over Transphobic Tweet (Photo)

Harry Potter author JK Rowling was called out for her recent tweets on menstruation — which many believe are “anti-transgender”.

Rowling also tried to defend herself which only worsened things as enraged people pointed out that it was also the pride month.

Her post was in reaction to an article targeted at people who menstruate. Rowling said she believed that the headline should refer to women instead and not ‘people who menstruate.’

Reacting to her tweets, some fans are calling for her books and works be boycotted.

See Reactions Here:

