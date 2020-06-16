Why I Don’t Brag Online – BBNaija’s Thelma (Photo)

Popular Nigerian reality TV star, Thelma, has opened up on why she doesn’t brag about her proceeds on the Internet as many other celebrities do.

Her post is coming in reaction to Tacha’s announcing that she sold out her products in less than 24 hours.

According to Thelma, she is more focused on re-stocking than bragging about sales.

READ ALSO – BBNaija Reunion: Thelma Blames Tacha For Her Eviction

Thelma also shared that, unlike other housemates who brags about sales, she shows the receipt of her returns instead of just saying it on social media.

See Her Post Here: