‘I Won’t Be Using Your Useless Airline Again’ – Naira Marley Tells Executive Jet Services

Popular rapper, Naira Marley has reacted to the statement released by Executive Jets Services regarding his trip to Abuja for a concert on Saturday.

Information Nigeria recalls the aviation company was suspended indefinitely by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika for violating the ban on interstate travel which was put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chairman/CEO of Executive Jet Services, Sam Iwuajoku, tendered an apology to the federal government as he noted that he permitted the flight based on a name misconception and he referred to the rapper and his crew members as “a bunch of useless people.”

Reacting to the statement, Naira Marley said he and his fans alias Marlians will no longer be employing the services of the aviation company.

The rapper tweeted;

“Do u know that over 20,000 Marlians travel with executive jet a month. We won’t be using ur useless airline again for calling us useless. Thank God we didn’t crash on that flight sha because we nearly did. BTW We didn’t book the flight ourselves.“

“Lool they asked for our names on the jet though and looooooooool ur pilot is a Marlian and everybody there is a Marlian too.. my name is Azeez Adeshina Fashola and my lil brother’s name is Moshood Babatunde Fashola. And u was begging me to tag y’all.”

